It was confirmed earlier this week that Meechy Darko's father, Ryan O. Simms, had been killed by a Miami police officer. The tragic news has us all sending our thoughts and prayers to the Flatbush Zombies rapper, as well as the rest of his family and friends. Simms reportedly was involved in an altercation with the officer, who has been identified as Ricardo Castillo. Darko's dad reportedly attacked and stabbed the officer before he was shot and killed. Understandably, Meechy Darko has been remaining private as he mourns the loss of his father but a few moments ago, he had a request for all of his Florida fans to help him out with.

The Flatbush Zombies star took to Twitter to speak on the passing of his dad, writing: "5days Ago My Father was Shot & Killed On SouthBeach by Miami Police. Unfortunately I cant make my way Out there at the moment. Trying my best to hold it together & Get the funeral in order. Could someone Place a Candle on 10st and Ocean Drive for me? Would really mean a lot."

Fans have already commented back saying that they're on their way to the corner where his father was shot to pay their respects by placing a memorial candle. Keep Meechy in your prayers and, if you're in the area, help him out by placing a candle.