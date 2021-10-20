First, it was Travis Scott. Next, it was Saweetie. Now, it's Ye.

After stopping by a McDonald's location in Sweden to grab a bite to eat, the Swedish branch of the fast food franchise has launched an entire ad campaign based around the Donda rapper's restaurant appearance.

Complete with a photo of a chocolate milkshake, fries, a caramel-drizzled McCafe, some sort of chicken or fish sandwich and what look like hot wings, McDonald's used the slogan "Treat Yeself" to encourage patrons to eat like Yeezy. While Ye, who just legally changed his name to the more simple, Ye, is not getting his own meal a la Scott and Saweetie just yet, it's clear that McDonald's is trying to capitalize on the fact that he stopped by one of their Swedish locations.

But Ye's Swedish McDonald's appearance is just another installation in what is becoming a very strange couple of weeks for the 44-year-old.

While in Europe, Ye rocked the new, knee-high Balenciaga x Crocs collab while wearing a bizarre, humanlike mask covering his whole face and also debuted a new, patchy haircut which singer Chris Brown immediately flamed on IG. (Brown is still mad about being taken off Donda.) Upon returning to the states, it was reported that Ye changed his name from Kanye West to the more simple, two-lettered Ye, and later met with Michael Cohen while wearing an even more bizarre, even more humanlike mask.

What exactly Ye is up to with all of the masks and wild haircuts is yet to be seen but keep it locked to HNHH for any updates on the artist formerly known as Kanye West.