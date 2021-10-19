Kanye West was seen meeting with former Donald Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, in the Upper East Side neighborhood of New York City, Tuesday, rocking a strange prosthetic mask.

“We were just getting together,” Cohen told Page Six when asked for the topic of the meeting.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

He explained that West's mask was merely designed to hide him from fans and paparazzi: “The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him … the first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”

NYC's mayoral candidate Eric Adams had reportedly planned to attend the meet-up as well but was caught up in meetings in Midtown.

5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian told Page Six that the mask allowed West to traverse NYC without the need for security: “Kanye was very calm and relaxed with no security. He was wearing the mask most of the time and said he was wearing it so he could walk around freely. There was no security, he was just wandering the streets with the mask. He was a pleasant guy. He and Michael Cohen were talking about real estate.”

