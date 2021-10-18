Maxo Kream Stays Poppin' His Collar On "Mama's Purse"

When Maxo Kream first burst onto the scene a couple of years ago, it was clear the Houston rapper had something to prove.

Dropping "Punken" in 2018 and "Brandon Banks" in 2019, Kream showed the world his relentless work ethic and painted the perfect picture of what his come up in H-Town was really like.

Two years later, and Kream is still doing his thing, but from a more-elevated position.

Kream has climbed through the hip-hop ranks and in enlisting the likes of Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky and Freddie Gibbs on his new album, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, the "Drizzy Draco" rapper has never been shy about showing love to his contemporaries in the rap game.

And on "MAMA'S PURSE," the 14th track on WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, Kream is not shy about showing his love for the ones who came before him.

Interpolating Three Six Mafia's "Poppin' My Collar" from the very first line of the song, Kream tells a story of how getting to the money has changed his own life, as well as his mother's.

Rapping about a young Maxo stealing out of his mother's purse to buy the latest Jordans, Kream details his efforts to re-pay her with rap money. From rocking FUBU and Mitchell and Ness to Fendi and Balenciaga, the "FRFR" rapper explains that his mother always kept him fresh when he was young, but now, even when he can afford to wear all-designer-everything, that money can't bring his brother back and that money can't heal the trauma.

Quotable Lyrics

Momma tried her best to keep us fresh

At fourth grade, bettin' on FUBU, middle school rockin' Mitchell & Ness

The way she got it, my guess was finesse, I really never knew

That she was shopliftin', did it the best, my aunties did it too

See Macy's ain't like Mrs Jaclin, 'cause she was jackin' up

Cuttin' them sensors with scissors, switchin' the pricetags on denims

Check out "Mama's Purse" below and let us know what you think in the comments.