Maxo Kream Enlists Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs & More On "Weight Of The World"

When Maxo Kream dropped "BIG PERSONA" with Tyler, the Creator back in early September, the Houston rapper gave us a glimpse of what was to come on his new album, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD.

Nearly six weeks later, and WEIGHT OF THE WORLD has officially dropped.

Boasting features from Tyler, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs and Don Toliver, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD is a 16-song, 44-minute ode to H-Town and Kream's come up in the streets, and in the studio.

Building on his 2018 record Punken and his 2019 self-titled release, Brandon Banks, Kream puts his development as an artist on full display on every WEIGHT OF THE WORLD track. From the album-opening "CRIPSTIAN" to "MAMA'S PURSE," Maxo spins a web of street talk, references to designer clothes and Air Jordan sneakers, and his extensive knowledge of hip-hop history.

Tyler, Rocky, Freddie Gibbs and Toliver add a little star power to the project and help give WEIGHT OF THE WORLD the perfect balance between introspectiveness and flexing the fruits of Maxo Kream's labor.

Tracklist

1. CRIPSTIAN

2. 11:59

3. THEY SAY

4. BIG PERSONA (feat. Tyler, the Creator)

5. CEE CEE (feat. Monaleo)

6. STREETS ALONE (feat. A$AP Rocky)

7. DON'T PLAY WITH SHAWTY ASS

8. LOCAL JOKER

9. WHAT I LOOK LIKE (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

10. FRFR

11. WHOLE LOTTA

12. WORTHLESS

13. GREENER KNOTS

14. MAMA'S PURSE

15. TRIPS

16. BELIEVE (feat. Don Toliver)

Check out WEIGHT OF THE WORLD below and let us know what you think in the comments.