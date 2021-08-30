Jake Paul came through and defeated Tyron Woodley on Sunday night via split decision. It was a fairly entertaining fight that pushed Paul to his limit as it was the first time he ever had to go all eight rounds against an opponent. Paul arguably won six of the eight rounds, and it was clear that he was the overall better boxer.

Now, Paul will have to regroup and figure out his next opponent, which is easier said than done. Paul had a lot of problems with Woodley, which means he would likely struggle against a real fighter. Having said that, ESPN boxing expert Max Kellerman believes Paul's career path could be a complex one, moving foward.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

During First Take today, Kellerman explained how Paul still needs to do a lot of work before he can even think about fighting other professional boxers. He also points out that Paul needs to fight big names in order to draw crowds as an amateur, which means he will have to keep fighting established older guys before he can really fight guys that are both his age, and his size.

"[Jake Paul] is a legit, novice, professional boxer without much of an amateur background who's in enormous events. He can't fight a top fighter for a long time," Kellerman noted.

Paul is likely going to have a rematch against Woodley before continuing on with his journey, and if he pulls off another win, then we could see him take on some of the bigger names on his "hit list."

Jason Miller/Getty Images