Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley last night via split decision in a match that went all eight rounds. This was the first time in Jake's boxing career that he had to go outside of two rounds, and he proved that he can hang with the best of them. While there were moments in which he appeared to be gassed, Jake was able to persevere and keep his undefeated record alive.

For both Paul and Woodley, this was a huge payday that brought in millions of dollars. In fact, Paul has been quite adamant about getting fighters their fair share, especially those who have had to deal with the UFC. Over the last few months, Jake has even taken shots at Dana White for not giving his fighters a fair wage.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to the Sporting News, Jake decided to put his money where his mouth is for this fight, and gave up a large chunk of his potential earnings so that all of the fighters on the undercard could get a reasonable cut of the pie.

"I'm not just saying it; I'm actually doing it," Paul said. "That's taking money out of my pocket to give all boxers on the card the biggest payday of their lives." This is certainly an admirable move, especially when you consider how some MMA fighters have complained about going broke due to the UFCs lack of pay.

For now, the amount Paul made from the fight remains unknown, although it's likely still a significant number, despite the paycut.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

