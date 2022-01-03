Matt Damon is getting roasted online for starring in a new ad for Crypto.com that compares investing in digital currency to being the Wright Brothers. The commercial aired during Sunday’s NFL games and is featured on the homepage of Crypto.com.

“History is filled with almosts,” Damon says in the video. “With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor is seen walking past great explorers of history including the Wright Brothers.

“Then there are others, who embraced the moments, and commit,” he continues. “And in these moments of truth, these men and women, these mere mortals, just like you and me, as they peer over the edge, they calm their minds and steel their nerves, with four simple words that have been whispered by the intrepid since the time of the Romans: Fortune favors the brave.”

Many online were quick to call the ad cringeworthy.

"Saddest thing about Matt Damon's macho-baiting crypto pitch where the viewer must ACT NOW or he's a weak pussy is that this is a top 3 classic pitch all financial schemes have used to goad men into forking over their paltry savings," one user criticized. "Nothing has changed in 150 years."

Check out more responses to the ad below.

