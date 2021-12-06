On Christmas Day, the Staples Center will officially become the Crypto.com Arena. Crypto.com has been spending a lot of money when it comes to marketing their brand, and when it comes to the home of the Lakers, Crypto.com is putting hundreds of millions of dollars into the naming rights.

This has come as a huge shock to the city of Los Angeles as the Staples Center is a now-iconic name. Even with the change, fans are still determined to call it the Staples Center, which could prove to be a huge PR issue for Crypto.com as they look to get as much brand recognition as humanly possible.

Harry How/Getty Images

In a Twitter post from Chris Creamer, you can see that the Staples Center signage is already in the midst of being taken down. With 19 days from the big name change, the city is already enlisting crews to take down the lettering, which has made this whole thing very real. It was always going to be pretty inevitable, but now, the name change feels closer than ever before.

If you're a Lakers fan, it is certainly going to be difficult to call building the Crypto.com Arena. It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, and it is yet another reminder that money is a lot more important than tradition.