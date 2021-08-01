Matt Damon says he continued to use “the f-slur for homosexual,” until just months ago when his daughter scolded him for using the homophobic word. Damon told the story of when he last used the word during an interview with The Sunday Times, on August 1st.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter,” he recalled. “She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Damon explained that the slur “was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application."

He added that he's learned that he needs to "shut the f*** up more," when speaking about dealing with controversy in the past.

Damon's comments, which he admitted unprovoked according to the Times' author, come after a homophobic rant from DaBaby at Rolling Loud, last week. In response to the rant, DaBaby faced backlash from fans online and across the industry, prompting him to be removed from the Lollapalooza lineup, Sunday.

