A conversation between actor Isaiah Washington and former NBA star Matt Barnes became tense earlier today. The ever-controversial Washington recently made headlines after a news story began circulating that he has withdrawn his alliance to the Democratic Party because he believes they are more destructive than helpful.

In an interview with Fox News, the actor stated that he decided to switch gears after he was invited to the White House and also shared that there are many Hollywood figures who are Trump supporters but are afraid of a public backlash if they speak up. "You got a lot of conservative or centric libertarian-minded people that really care about other people but they are terrified to come out of the closet and say anything that's not in line with the Democratic party," he said.

Comedian and radio host D.L. Hughley shared the news about Washington on his Instagram page which prompted a response from Barnes. "His career must be struggling & he wants some attention," Barnes wrote. Washington didn't appreciate the comment so he replied by saying, "You couldn’t and wouldn’t survive in my shoes for a week. Watch what you say about people when you have kids. Crazy things can change your way a life in a heartbeat. This isn’t a game. My life and career has been under attack for years and I’m more relevant and impactful than you son. IW."

Washington continued with a veiled threat. "Mention my name again and we handle it. Like you said, I’m struggling n*gga," he wrote. Barnes said, "Now you wanna act like you don't see my DM. Uncle Tom ass n*gga." That's when Washington throws in, "I see it and my legal team sees it too." That escalated quickly.