He's on the court breaking records, winning titles, and all the while maintaining his off-court wholesome image, but there are still people out there who just don't like Steph Curry. He's fairly earned his accolades, but Curry still struggles with gaining admiration from some of his peers and members of the media. Former Golden State Warriors player Matt Barnes gave his opinion as to why there are some who can't seem to respect—or some who just downright hate—the NBA star, and it has to do with jealousy...and Curry being light-skinned.

During his recent visit to ESPN's The Jump, Barnes suggested that the dislike of Curry stems from the Akron-Born, Charlotte-raised player just being good at his job. "I think, he came in, he's the golden boy," Barnes said. "He came in and destroyed record books, won championships, beat LeBron—he's done a lot of things that probably angered other players and other fans. That's why I don't think he gets the respect he deserves."



Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"He's obviously the greatest shooter to ever play the game and I can see people being bitter from that," Barnes continued. "Not to mention the whole light-skinned thing, and people have problems with that. Like I said, he's a perfect example of what the NBA needs to be represented as and people don't like that either. Most of the time when people are so good or something's so perfect, people don't like that and that's exactly what you get with Steph." Do you agree with Barnes?