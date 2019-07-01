Kevin Durant reportedly felt like "a distant second fiddle to Stephen Curry" during his three-year run with the Golden State Warriors, which is one of several reasons he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

Following Durant's announcement that he'd be joining Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets, Spears reported:

A source close to Durant also told The Undefeated there were several things that took place over the past year that caused the star to leave. While Durant's shocking move to join the Warriors in 2016 quickly paid dividends for him - two straight championships and two Finals MVP awards - there was always the sense that the 10-time All-Star felt like a distant second fiddle to Stephen Curry. Perhaps it would have helped the Warriors' cause if their fans showed more love and appreciation for Durant's elite achievements. Curry regularly received MVP chants from the Warriors crowd when he shot free throws, while that didn't become commonplace for Durant until this past postseason.

According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Curry was actually on a flight from Shanghai, China to meet with Durant in New York when the news broke on Sunday night. Thompson says Curry still paid a visit to KD's apartment to wish him "happiness and peace, express his support for his decision."