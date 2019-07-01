Report suggests one of the reasons KD left Golden State was he felt under appreciated.
Kevin Durant reportedly felt like "a distant second fiddle to Stephen Curry" during his three-year run with the Golden State Warriors, which is one of several reasons he chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, according to a report by Marc Spears of The Undefeated.
Following Durant's announcement that he'd be joining Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets, Spears reported:
A source close to Durant also told The Undefeated there were several things that took place over the past year that caused the star to leave. While Durant's shocking move to join the Warriors in 2016 quickly paid dividends for him - two straight championships and two Finals MVP awards - there was always the sense that the 10-time All-Star felt like a distant second fiddle to Stephen Curry.
Perhaps it would have helped the Warriors' cause if their fans showed more love and appreciation for Durant's elite achievements.
Curry regularly received MVP chants from the Warriors crowd when he shot free throws, while that didn't become commonplace for Durant until this past postseason.
According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Curry was actually on a flight from Shanghai, China to meet with Durant in New York when the news broke on Sunday night. Thompson says Curry still paid a visit to KD's apartment to wish him "happiness and peace, express his support for his decision."
Stephen Curry flew straight to the New York area from Shanghai, China. But he wasn’t going to pitch Kevin Durant on why he should stay with the Warriors. It was already too late. He was on the plane when the news broke that Durant was leaving for Brooklyn.
And Curry didn’t turn the jet around or cancel the trip. Because it wasn’t about recruiting. It was about respect. It was about thanks.
But Curry went to have one last moment with Durant as teammates. To tell him one more time how much he appreciated him for the three years they had. They’d won two championships together. Dominated the league together. Made history together. He was there to wish Durant happiness and peace, express his support for his decision. And when Curry got to Durant’s apartment in Manhattan, Durant confirmed to Curry his decision that their time together was over. Face to face. Man to man. Friend to friend.