Throughout his career, Golden State Warriors star Stephy Curry has made it clear that he wants to be a public figure who inspires. The basketball player doesn't just want to be known for his skills on the court but for the work he does in communities as he supports various causes that help the public. Curry is hoping that his latest business move of creating his own production company, Unanimous Media, will further his mission by providing content that reportedly "focuses on sports, family and faith."

Curry co-founded the company with Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton and it already has a major studio film, network television show, and documentaries lined up within its first year. "We've been very selective about the things we want to bring to our audience," Curry said. "In our first year, we really wanted to make people think, feel, laugh, cry and challenge them. When I'm out on the court, I'm all about inspiring people with my faith — win or lose. I try to do it with glory and with a smile on my face. We're trying to take that same idea to our projects."

His original docuseries Stephen vs. The Game is a show on Facebook Watch that shows behind-the-scenes footage of this past season with the Warriors. "The finish this season was one of the most vulnerable ones," he said. "Everybody wants the storybook ending where you have all these challenges and bumps in the road, but you end up at the finish line holding up the trophy, but it doesn't always work out like that. But I learned a lot along the way, and I hope others can learn from watching my walk too."

"Everybody needs examples," Curry said. "But I'm going to do this my way. They're doing amazing stuff. This space is big enough for everybody to win. In terms of our projects, we are going to stay true to ourselves. It's all about changing people's lives. I never want to get away from inspiring people."