Matt Barnes is one of those people who isn't afraid to get into an altercation if he really has to. Nobody can forget his beef with Derek Fisher and how that all played out, not to mention the countless times he got hit with technical fouls on the basketball court. Barnes is quite the character and if he has something to tell you, he's going to let it be known with no holds barred. While this is a good quality to have, there is always a time and a place for it and kid's basketball games typically don't fit that bill.

Over the weekend, Barnes posted on his Instagram story about how he had been ejected from his son's basketball game and that he ended up sneakily watching the game from the hallway. In the video below, Barnes can be seen peaking his head through the door of the gym and he even seems to be trying to coach a little bit.

Barnes' approach to sideline antics is much different than those displayed by LeBron James, who takes a much more celebratory approach. What makes this video even funnier, is how the kids playing don't look a day older ten years old. At the end of the day, the kids are just trying to have fun and the games aren't all that serious.