Power couple Jay Z and Beyoncé are now happily married with three children while also maintaining their position as leading forces across multiple industries. For over 15 years the world has watched the evolution of their romance, from an unlikely young couple to the married parents they are now. Initially, their pairing was a bit of a shock to some, so VladTV wanted to know what Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, thought about this "gangster rapper" courting his teenage daughter.



Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images

"This is true [also] with Kelly [Rowland] and Solange [Knowles], I never got involved with their personal relationships," Mathew said. "I can only say as a father that I instilled with them the values that they would want to look for in a man. And I think I did when Beyoncé wrote on her, I think it was her first album, maybe it was her second one, the song 'Daddy' that she hoped that she found someone just like her Daddy. How do you know I'm not a gangster or used to be a gangster? I've been in the music industry for 30 years..."

Aside from speaking about his son-in-law, Vlad talked with Mathew about the fine art of media training. He mentioned that Omarion was well-trained per the singer's answers to question regarding his groupmate Fizz dating the mother of his children, Apryl Jones. "Omarion is a great young man," Mathew said, noting that he's known the B2K singer since he was 14-years-old. "He was a great kid...I know him very well. I didn't know about this interview, but it makes me proud to know he did a great job. It makes me proud because I know Chris Stokes is an incredible manager and doesn't get the credit for that." Watch Mathew's clip below.