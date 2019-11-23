It looks like Omarion's peace-guy ways has changed just slightly since the B2K member has made some Twitter moves that speak to his ex Apryl Jones dating his former music partner, Lil Fizz. As we know, Omarion's baby mother is dating Lil Fizz and while the internet has made big drama of the situation, Omarion only recently spoke on the coupling, making it clear that he doesn't care. “I don’t feel no ways. I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative, though," he said.



However, TheShadeRoom was quick to catch a re-tweet made my Omarion that entertains the idea of him and Lil Fizz getting in the ring for a physical throwdown. The tweet reads: "Fuck it lets get @Omarion and @Airfizzo in a Celeb Boxing Match 6rds 3 mins a piece!!! Who you got yall money on???"

Considering Omarion's peaceful approach to the whole ordeal - that blew up thanks to the drama ensued on Love & Hip Hop as well as work done by Lil Fizz's baby mama, Moneiece Slaughter - we think it's safe to assume that Omarion would never participate in such an event. "I wouldn't do reality TV, I wouldn't do that [...]," he previously stated. "As far as any Love & Hip Hop, any TV, any scripted reality I'm not interested."