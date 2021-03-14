Master P is a legend in the hip-hop world but he is also known for being the only rapper to ever get a contract with an NBA team. Back in the day, Master P actually got to try out with the Toronto Raptors and even played in a preseason game. While his NBA career didn't last long, his efforts in Toronto will always be considered legendary by other rappers who have hoop dreams of their own.

Recently, Master P linked up with Shannon Sharpe for an episode of the latter's podcast, Club Shay Shay. During the podcast, Master P was asked who his top five rapper basketball players are. Of course, Sharpe wanted him to draw from a contemporary pool and Master P paid homage to some well-known talent.

At number one on the list, Master P selected J. Cole which is no surprise given Cole's talents. From there, the list consisted of 2 Chainz, Quavo, The Game, and Romeo Miller. All of these artists have touted their own basketball skills and it's been said numerous times that these guys are great athletes.

While we're sure there will be quite a bit of debate over Master P's picks, it's hard to argue with a man who has been to the highest levels of both fields. Regardless, give us your top five rapper hoopers, in the comments below.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images