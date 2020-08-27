A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian publicly advocated for the freedom of C-Murder which sparked a lot of praise but a lot of criticism as well. While C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, has been incarcerated, there's been evidence and testimonies proving that Miller did not commit the crime. Unfortunately, the scenario spiraled into other types of drama after family members accused Master P of not doing enough to help.

After Romeo Miller issued an initial statement regarding his family business, he recently joined the hosts of The Mix to dive deeper into the topic. Romeo made it clear that he doesn't necessarily feel any type of way about the drama bleeding into the public eye. On the other hand, he doesn't think it's right that people are solely focused on blaming Master P.

"The unfortunate thing that's happening with my family is that everybody is blaming a man for their lack of success or happiness. This isn't God we're talking about," he said. "What if my pops was sitting in jail like my Uncle C? Then who would these stories be about? I'mma keep it real with y'all and be very transparent -- my father's been trying to save a few of his own kids lives. That's an everyday job, 365. Every kid didn't get to deal with being the son or daughter of Master P like I did. Every human, every family is going through something."

