There was a global takeover when Nipsey Hussle passed, but not everyone was accepting of the response. We've recently crossed the third anniversary since Nipsey was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles and several of the late rapper's loved ones celebrated his life with social media posts. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Master P revisited Nipsey's legacy and the reaction to his death, but he admitted to reserving criticism for people who only showed love after Hussle was gone.

“Look back before that happened,” said Master P. “He getting all this negative media and all this stuff. People would tell him, ‘Well, I don’t think that you got it.’ What happened?" After his death, Nipsey's name was included in "Top 10" rappers lists and artists from all genres continuously paid tribute publicly.

Victory Lap quickly climbed the charts and Nipsey's music was named as favorites, but when the rapper was alive, Master P recalled that wasn't the case.

"I mean, it’s the same album. The same album that people love now," P continued. "That’s the part that I don’t understand. That’s why we got to celebrate us while we here. Stop it with the fake love. It ain’t for me, but I know a lot of people that he did songs with that we couldn’t get approved or nobody would mess [with]. Now, if you say you got a Nipsey song, everybody want to be on it. It’s too late.”

“I forgive them, because I realize that you have to be able to forgive and move on. But those people know, and I think that’s the most important thing. They know if they really would’ve been there for him, he wouldn’t have been in a position [to be killed]."

