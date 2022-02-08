The marathon continues for the late Nipsey Hussle. His family is now planning to open “The Marathon Clothing store No 2” in Los Angeles this year.

Nip’s older brother, Blacc Sam said the family purchased a commercial property in the Melrose arts district in LA and the new store will be located here. “This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had, and it’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled,” Sam said.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

While the new shop is being remodeled, fans can still visit and pay tribute to Hussle at the original store at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. The store is still closed, but the surrounding commercial lot will eventually be transformed into a community space offering free music lessons for the youth. Sam also hopes to turn the original store into a youth center, reopen the Steve’s Barber Shop, and a create a public site that pays tribute to Nip.

The Marathon clothing store launched back in 2017. Not long after purchasing the property from the original landlord, Hussle was killed outside of the store. Though the shop was closed following his murder, his family received endless support from the online shop.

Last year, the original store was subjected to a targeted secretive surveillance program run by the LAPD. In uncovered documents, the LAPD identified Hussle’s clothing store as a site for suspected gang-related activity since 2016. It’s unclear the full extent of the operation’s targeting of his family and business, but documents show police efforts were extreme.

