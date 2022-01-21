Master P has some choice words for Wack 100, who was recently heard on Clubhouse making claims suggesting that Master P can't possibly give Nick Cannon financial advice when Cannon makes more money than the New Orleans mogul.

If you didn't know, this all began when Wack 100 was first heard talking and discussing Master P's status as a boss in Hip-Hop. Wack 100 stated that P doesn't own his masters and owes taxes to the feds. The conversation then led to the moment where Wack stated that "Master P ain't got 20 percent of Nick Cannon's money," leading us to today.

Master P seemingly responded to Wack 100 in an Instagram post addressing the situation between himself and Nick Cannon, stating that there is no animosity between Nick and himself. There isn't a need to discuss who has more money or not because that's not what this is about and that we have to stop "tearing each other down." The post also sees Master P calling for unity in our culture as we are so conditioned to be against one another.





While Master P doesn't say Wack 100's name directly, the context clues suggest that this directly addresses the provoking that Wack 100 has become known for.

