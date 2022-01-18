Wack 100's mouth has gotten him in a lot of trouble over the years and this week, the Los Angeles-based music manager rubbed people the wrong way with his comments about Master P, claiming that the veteran rapper is "broke" and can't hold a candle to Nick Cannon's net worth.

The conversation happened on Clubhouse, where Wack spoke with hip-hop fans, shockingly calling Master P "broke." Over the years, we've seen the No Limit OG land several amazing brand partnerships, including with Rap Snacks, that have definitely netted him some good money. However, Wack says that after Master P's masters were stripped by him from the feds, the 54-year-old never financially recovered.



"First of all, he don't own his masters, they took them eighteen years ago," said Wack about Master P.

He immediately got some pushback for his remarks but he didn't cave, continuing to slander Master P's name.

"You think this n***a be selling noodles?" asked Wack. "The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I'm like, 'How is [Master P] talking to this n***a about what he doing and you ain't nowhere in place, my n***a. You can't even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n***a about his business decisions and your business decisions ain't been right for damn near twenty years!?"

The conversation continued with Wack claiming that Master P doesn't have 20% of Nick Cannon's money, also arguing when somebody said that the rapper is comparable to Birdman, saying, "P ain't never been Baby. P has never in his life had the kind of money Baby had."

Listen to everything he had to say in the video below.

