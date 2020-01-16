Mary J. Blige has been deemed a diva for the better part of her almost 30-year career, but the word was used more as a term of endearment as opposed to a "self-important person who is temperamental and difficult to please." However, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul's ex-landlord is saying that she's definitely the latter based off the way she allegedly trashed her former rental mansion and refused to pay back over $60,000 in rent on a west Coast mansion.

Bossip is exclusively reporting that MJB is fighting those claims, claiming that her ex-landlord Golden Venus can't legally come after her for the back rent case because they came to an agreement to cancel the rent contract altogether and ink a new deal. Also, Mary claims in court papers filed last week that she even paid Golden Venus a lump sum after leaving the Beverly Hills mansion, even though the settlement sum was less than the amount she actually owed.

Based off the original report from Bossip, the landlord sued both Blige and her ex-husband, Kendu Isaacs, for breach of contract under the name "Golden Venus LLC" back in September 2018. She claims they "reneged" on an agreement to pay the rent then went on to not only damaging the property but also leave with A/V equipment they had no rights to take. The damages added up to $16,000, and unfortunately for Venus the case went into legal limbo for over a year after finding it difficult to serve either Blige or Isaacs with the lawsuit papers.

Blige went on to claim that, if forced to pay the amount listed in the lawsuit, Venus would be "unjustly enriched." A default judgment hearing was actually scheduled for yesterday (Jan. 14), but after Mary filed her court papers the judge canceled it. No more drama, indeed!

