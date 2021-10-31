Earlier today, Kanye West announced the return of Sunday Service via his Instagram page. Fans of the rapper were elated to hear the news, but when they find out who was on the guest list, they may find themselves disappointed. As reported by TMZ, ”Killing Strangers” singer Marilyn Manson was front and centre at the event this afternoon.

Throughout his career, the shock-rocker has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women. That didn’t stop Ye from bringing him out during the rollout of DONDA, and it looks like it won’t stop him from worshiping God with his new friend either.

“Marilyn Manson is currently leading a prayer circle with Justin Bieber and Kanye West,” a tweet posted by @RapDose says. Viewers can see the three artists all dressed in white from head to toe, and everyone in the background appears to be rocking similar ensembles.

The gossip site says that Bieber got on the mic and said a few words while attending Sunday Service, although he kept his hood on and face covered for most of the event, seemingly trying to lay low. Other photos that have made their way onto Twitter show a bald West, now also missing his eyebrows.

While Kanye spends time with his boys, his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been spending time with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old was spotted holding hands with the comedian on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm earlier this weekend, while hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, and some others.

How do you feel about Ye bringing someone with a reputation like Marilyn Manson’s to a place that’s intended for worship?

[Via]