Mariah The Scientist's Voice Shines On "Church"

Longtime fans of Mariah the Scientist will be happy to know that her recently released 4-track EP, Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission includes "Church," which has been floating around online for a while now, but didn't officially hit DSPs until this Friday.

While the track has been slightly altered from the original one we heard leaked, fans don't appear to be mad about what the Scientist has done with her work. "I wasn't expecting a different version of this, but I ain't mad. Love all you do," one listener wrote on YouTube.

Others added, "She gave us the live version from that concert she did last year, I f*cking love [her] for this! Vocals!" and "Real ones remember the original, both fire."

Mariah's new EP also includes "Only Human," "Spread Thin," and "Boys Don't Cry" – listen to the full project here, and let us know what you think about "Church" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

All these people in this room but I think they only see the two of us, can't you blame 'em?

Excuse us, can we get through? Now I'm talking like we famous

Maybe it's this music that's got me in the groove, of the moment, we should frame it

I'm shifting your mood and you describe it like a flower when it blooms but you just can't explain it