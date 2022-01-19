Mariah the Scientist is trying to make a name for herself as an artist, so by no means does she want to be confused with the fitness model, Brittany Renner.

Last night (January 18) Mariah tweeted, “I’m gone say this one time. Me and Brittany Renner r not the same person nor are we related.”

One fan retaliated in the comments by saying “I never seen you 2 in the same place at the same time, so nice try Brittany.”

Another person responded, “Girl bye that’s yo sista fr.”

Brittany Renner used to date Lil Uzi Vert, but her current rise to fame came after she had a baby with NBA basketball player PJ Washington then immediately broke up with him, reportedly in an effort to get child support. She denied “trapping him” during an interview with DJ Akademics, and is now using her notoriety to publish another book and start a podcast.

Brittany Renner (L) and Mariah the Scientist (R) - Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images & Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Mariah the Scientist is an Atlanta-based singer who recently dropped a video for her song “Walked In” featuring Young Thug. There have been rumors circulating that Mariah and Thug are dating after photos surfaced of them cuddling in the club. Thug was previously dating YSL artist and longtime friend Karlae, but it seems he may have moved on since he and Mariah were depicted getting married in their new video.

With her music career and romantic life in question, Mariah the Scientist wanted to confirm that she’s her own person, despite any visual similarities to the famed Renner.

Check out Mariah’s tweet below. Do you think the two look similar?