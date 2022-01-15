Back in November, Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug first sparked dating rumors after being seen cuddling in the club in pictures posted by Young Stoner Life, Young Thug's label. Before this, Thug had a years-long relationship with longtime girlfriend Karlae, so this development confused fans.

But, it seemed like he was committed to his fling with Mariah, as they were seen again on a date at an Atlanta Falcons football game later in November. Now, they have depicted taking the next step in their relationship in Mariah's recent music video.

Mariah the Scientist released her sophomore studio album RY RY WORLD in July 2021, as the sensual R&B sensation linked up wit Lil Baby, and Thugger for features. Her collaboration with Thug, "Walked In," received the visual treatment half a year later this week, and may reveal her current standing with Thug relationship-wise.

In the music video, Mariah and Young Thug appear to be a happy couple getting married. Cozied up in the club and having intimate conversations, Mariah celebrates with her bridesmaids and gives her heart to Young Thug in the music video.

So, it appears at the moment that Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are all but officially, a couple. Check out some of the intriguing scenes from the music video for "Walked In" below.