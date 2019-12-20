Mariah Carey Revamps "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Video, Includes Twins Moroccan & Monroe

Another No. 1 for the pop icon.

Not many artists can reclaim the No. 1 spot on the charts with a holiday song that was released 25 years ago. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is a holiday classic that has gone down in history as a go-to track in the winter months, but it's seen new life in 2019. The original music video for the Christmas classic featured faux-home footage of Mariah frolicking in the snow, sitting in Santa's lap, and trimming her tree, but because the song has now gained the pop icon her 19th No. 1 hit, it's only fitting that a new visual has been created.

On Friday, Mariah shared her updated "All I Want for Christmas is You" video, directed by Joseph Kahn. Dubbed the "Make My Wish Come True Edition," the music video is a family-friendly Winter Wonderland full of magic. Of course, there has to be a little bit of sexiness in the mix as Mariah dons a slim-fitting Santa's outfit and a glittery red sequined gown. The singer's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, also make an appearance with a little dance number of their own. Press play and prepare to have this song stuck in your head for another day or two.