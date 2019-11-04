On November 1st, Mariah Carey shared a video of herself going to sleep in her 80's hair rocker Halloween costume and waking up in a Christmas-y onesie to a call from Santa. Every year, we, and Mariah, watch her iconic Christmas hits climb off the charts like clockwork once spooky season comes to a close.

This year happens to mark the 25th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album and she has plans to takeover this holiday season more than she ever has before. Firstly, she has released a deluxe edition of the beloved holiday record, featuring new live recordings from her 1994 performance at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. An updated music video was also shared for the album's ubiquitous hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

The inventor of Christmas is showing no signs of slowing down because it has just been revealed that she's the star of a new Walkers ad. In the very meta commercial, Carey is on set to film her singing "All I Want For Christmas". Once she finishes her take, she fights with an elf extra over a bag of the popular U.K. snack food, until she debilitates her opponent by letting out one of her piercing high notes.