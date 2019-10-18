If Mariah Carey was told what would conspire after the hiring of her former assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan back in 2015, we're almost certain she would jet the other way. The duo has been battling in court for months now and things started when Mariah sued Lianna for blackmailing her with intimate videos for $8 million dollars. The "Obsessed" singer said Lianna “turned out to be a grifter, a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist.”



The last we reported on the case was that Mariah was seeking $5 million in damages and The Blast now reports that Mariah has been granted the right to a deposition with Lianna and will get to grill her under oath, requesting details on her alleged extortion and why she filmed Mariah without her knowledge. The deposition will take place on November 7th while both parties will have to meet back in court on January 7th, 2020.

Lianna has denied the allegations and said that any video that was taken was for legitimate business purposes. She also claimed that any existing damages are the result of pre-existing conditions that do not involve her. Both cases are still ongoing since Lianna counter-sued the singer.