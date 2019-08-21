The ongoing legal battle between Mariah Carey and her former assistant continues. The pop diva has been in and out of court with her former employees, dodging various accusations and giving a few of her own. Carey has previously settled a lawsuit with a former manager who accused her of being inappropriate in her presence, and then there were allegations that her ex-assistant Lianna Shakhnazaryan, also known and Lianna Azarian, filmed her without her knowledge. Carey has called Lianna "a grifter, a Peeping (Tom)asina and an extortionist.”

According to Carey's legal team, Lianna attempted to blackmail Carey for $8 million with the racy videos. The Blast also reports that the singer stated as her assistant, Lianna had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, a contract that she is now in breach of. New court documents by Carey state Lianna “disclosed non-public information concerning Mariah’s personal, medical, and professional affairs to the press.” It was previously reported that Lianna has accused Carey of being a drug addict and alcoholic, demanding that medical record be turned over to prove her case.

Carey's recent documents read, “Mariah will not permit this blatant wrongdoing by Azarian or anyone else to continue. By this action, Mariah seeks to enforce her rights under the Non- Disclosure/Confidentiality Agreement and recover damages, both compensatory and punitive, for the harm caused by Azarian.” Carey asserted that three different news sources shared her private information in June 2019.

Because the information was allegedly leaked, Carey is asking for $5 million in damages. She initially asked for $3 million.