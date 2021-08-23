Manny Pacquiao is one of the GOATs of boxing and while he might be 42 years old, he is still taking on fights to prove to people he can still be a champion. Over the weekend, Pacquiao got to go up against the likes of Yordenis Ugas who came into the fight with the WBA welterweight title. While Pacquiao put up a solid fight, he was simply no match for Ugas who had enough youthful energy to take down a slower and weaker version of Pacquiao.

Moving forward, Pacquiao has yet to determine whether or not he will retire, however, he did take to Facebook to thank his fans for their support. He also talked about representing his native Philippines and how much it means for him to be out there with a whole nation behind him.

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to fight. I thank my family for always standing beside me. I wish to congratulate Ugas and his team. Although I hoped for a different outcome, I wish him the best,” Pacquiao said. “Thank you to the fans all around the world who were watching. Thank you to every Filipino that has ever supported me. I’m so proud to represent my country. I’m sorry I could not give you a win, but I did my very best. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU! God bless you all! Mabuhay!”

Moving forward, it is unknown as to what Pacquiao will decide to do, although based on his performance Saturday night, no one would blame if he were to decide to retire altogether. Regardless of what he does, his career will always be remembered.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images