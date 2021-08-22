Manny Pacquiao has accomplished a lot throughout his historic career, and last night, we may have seen the last of the fighter. He was originally supposed to go up against Errol Spence although after the boxer suffered an injury, he was replaced by Yordenis Ugas. This fight was for the WBA Welterweight title, and in the end, Ugas was able to dominate and win via unanimous decision.

Throughout the match, Pacquiao's age was on full display, and it seemed like he was on his last legs. After the fight, Pacquiao noted that it is very difficult to keep your body in shape when it comes to boxing and that while he is still hungry for more, he still doesn't know what is in store.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Pacquiao's longtime trainer Freddie Roach spoke about his fighter and noted that he still wants to do one thing: fight Floyd Mayweather again.

“We would like to fight Mayweather one more time,” he said. “But exhibitions? No. Manny is not into that. Manny has boxing fans. That’s what we’re after.” As it stands, Floyd is mostly concerned with doing exhibition matches, so a rematch with Manny appears to be unlikely. Regardless, it is definitely something the fans would want to see.

Moving forward, Pacquiao has a lot of big decisions to make, and hopefully, he can be at peace with whatever he chooses to do. No matter what, he will always be one of the GOATs.

