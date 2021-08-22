Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest fighters of all time, but just like many of the greats out there, his time is coming to an end. At 42 years old, Pacquiao isn't the same guy he used to be, and as a result, he is slower, weaker, and simply not as sharp as his prime. This is not a knock against Pacquiao, however, it is simply a realistic reflection on what happens to an athlete as they age.

On Saturday night, Pacquaio fought for the WBA Welterweight title against Yordenis Ugas, and as fans already know, Pacquiao's age was on full display. From start to finish, Ugas dominated the fight thanks to his youth, and at the end of it all, Ugas was able to take home the win via unanimous decision. After the fight, Pacquiao spoke about his body and whether or not this is the end for him.

"In my heart, I want to continue [to] fight. But I have to consider, also, my body," Pacquiao explained. "When our lives are finished inside this world, we can take nothing. In this sport, this is my passion, this is why I'm still here fighting at the age of 42. I'm enjoying it, but sometimes you have to think about the life span of your body."

Pacquiao had defeated Keith Thurman just a few years earlier, and fans felt like this was a demonstration that he could defeat Ugas. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and now, we could very well see Pacquiao bow out of boxing.

If he chooses to do so, he has nothing to be ashamed of as he will always be one of the best to ever do it.

