Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who is the only boxer to win titles in eight divisions, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the age of 42.

In a 14-minute Instagram video shared Tuesday night, Pacquiao expressed, "It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over." Later on, he added, "Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao."

Pacquiao first left home as a teenager on a ship bound for Manila, where he became a boxer. He made his professional debut in the junior flyweight division on January 22, 1995, at the age of 16.

Over the course of his 26-year career since, Pacquiao amassed a record of 62-8-2, 39 KOs, 12 major titles, a lineal championship in five different weight divisions while holding titles in four different decades ('90s, '00s, '10s and '20s). With a relentless work ethic, Manny Pacquiao is one of the most decorated fighters in the history of the sport.

Manny Pacquiao, 2001 - shows off his belt after his victory over Lehlohonolo Ledwaba during IBF Super Bantamweight Championship - Jed Jacobsohn/Allsport/Getty Images



Pacquiao amassed wins over notable boxers such as Juan Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Adrien Broner, and countless others throughout the duration of his impressive career. He is also 25-7-2 (11 KOs) against former or current world champions.

Pacquiao transformed himself from an impoverished youth to now being known as a Hall of Fame-worthy boxer, media celebrity, politician, and an iconoclast back in the Philippines, where he is, incidentally, also a member of the Philippine House of Representatives. And it is seemingly in this area that Pacquiao would like to focus his talents in the future, as he recently announced that he is running for president of his country in 2022

