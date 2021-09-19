Manny Pacquiao is one of the most legendary boxers of all time, and when he isn't fighting, he can be seen fighting political battles on the floors of the Filipino senate. Back in 2010, Pacquiao was elected as a Senator in his home country, and by 2016, he was upgraded to a Senator of the republic. His political profile has risen over these past few years, especially during the Presidency of Rodrigo Duterte who has been described as a tyrant of sorts.

Next year, the Philippines will be holding an election to determine their next President, and recently, it was announced that Pacquiao would be one of the key candidates looking for the job. According to ESPN, the PDP-Laban-Pacquiao faction revealed that Pacquiao would be their candidate in May, which means Pacquiao will go head to head with Duterte who will be running for Vice President this time around. At this time, it is unknown who from Duterte's faction will be running for President.

"I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring. In my whole life, I have not backed out of a fight. Because in the name of principle, the nation's pride, I stand reaffirmed and strong," Pacquiao said in a speech. He also went on to call out Duterte's regime for corruption.

It remains to be seen whether or not Pacquiao will be able to win, although his name is enough to get residents of the country excited. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this story.

