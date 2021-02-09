On the court, he's been playing some of the best ball of his life for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Off the court though, Malik Beasley seems to be a magnet for negative attention.

Averaging over 20 points per game this season, Malik Beasley has seeming translated all of the headline attention he's been getting into a strong role with the T-Wolves. After spending the last four years of his career in Denver, Beasley is getting some serious run with his new team, which has paid off. His legal trouble has been publicized over the last year, and even the outcome of his case is a breath of fresh air for the Wolves, who will not be losing Beasley this season. According to The Athletic's Sham Charania, Beasley was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse with work release and home confinement option.

The basketball star was arrested in October for drug possession and threats of violence. His sentence will be served at the end of this season. Once he completes his sentence, Beasley's threat of violence felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. His drug possession charge will be dropped entirely.

"We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices," said Beasley's attorney Steve Haney.



Malik Beasley has been making all kinds of news because of his activity on and off the court, specifically for a cheating scandal after he was caught with his new girlfriend Larsa Pippen. Beasley is married to model Montana Yao, who was unaware that her husband was dating Larsa.

