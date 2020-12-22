The mention of Malik Beasley's name as of late has been tied to the relationship drama involving Scottie Pippen's wife Larsa Pippen, but this report is about his legal battle. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been catching heat from the public after it was revealed that the married basketball player has been developing some sort of romance with Larsa. The scandal unraveled in real-time, but it was later shared that Beasley is divorcing his wife, Montana Yao.

On Monday (December 21), Beasley's name resurfaced after reports circulated that he "pleaded guilty to threats of violence." Page Six reports that it all stems from an altercation that occurred at Beasley's home in Minnesota back in September and according to the outlet, there was a Parade of Homes tour that landed at Beasley's house. Parade of Homes are tours that happen across the country where people are taken on a showcase of new or remodeled homes, some of which belong to the rich and famous.

Beasley reportedly didn't appreciate people pulling up to his house and allegedly "pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter." He was hit with the threat charge and both he and his wife also received a fifth-degree drug possession charge after authorities located almost two pounds of weed inside their home.

The drug charge against Beasley has been dropped, but at the time of this publication, Yao is still facing jail time.

[via]