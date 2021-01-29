Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley has been tangled up in drama with his wife, Montana Yao, as well as rumored girlfriend, Larsa Pippen. Yao and Beasley welcomed their son, Makai Joseph, into the world in March 2019, but it seems that things have only gone downhill for the couple since then.

Throughout December 2020, there were many rumors of Malik cheating on his wife Montana with famous NBA wife Larsa Pippen. Larsa denied these rumors, saying both had been separated from their respective partners before they met.

While it’s still unclear the extent to which the relationship between Larsa and Malik has evolved, it seems that Malik and Montana are done for good. The two took things to IG even, beefing after Malik posted a photo of him and their son, Makai. The photo was posted on Thursday and features Malik holding Makai, captioned with a baby emoji and a goat emoji.

Montana was quick to take to her Instagram stories to disrupt the image of Malik being a good dad. She posted a black screen with the facepalm emoji, writing, “Not posting a kid u haven’t even tried to see or support..” Yikes.

Montana also claims that since their separation, Malik has only paid $800 in child support and has not apologized to her regarding the Larsa Pippen situation. Hopefully they can come to a resolution soon.

[Via]