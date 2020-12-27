Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley have caused quite the social media stir over the last few weeks and it is easy to see why. It all started when Larsa and Malik were spotted holding hands together, which came as a shock to Beasley's wife Montana Yao. From there, the NBA star maintained he and Yao had already been separated and that a divorce was on the way. That's when numerous messages between Pippen and Beasley hit the internet, leading to some hilarious discourse.

Today, Pippen has been clapping back at people on Twitter, specifically when it comes to the rumor involving her and Bronny James Jr. Pippen also made some time for her relationship with Beasley, noting that when she met the NBA star, he was separated and that she always knew a divorce was coming.

"I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true," Larsa wrote. "Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact."

Pippen has been criticized quite a bit as of late and it's clear that she is fed up with the various rumors involving her name. Perhaps these latest tweets will help add some clarity to the entire situation.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images