Twitter can be a weird place where bizarre rumors run amock. Sometimes, these rumors can get way out of hand and lead to some damaging after-effects. That's exactly what happened on Sunday morning as Larsa Pippen and Bronny James Jr were the subjects of a report from Robert Littal of BSO. In the report, Littal references another article in which it was alleged that Pippen and Bronny were exchanging DMs after Bronny liked Larsa's photo on Instagram.

Bronny immediately replied to the report on social media, noting that Larsa is his best friend's mom and that he just wanted to like the photo. Now, Larsa is weighing in as she took to Twitter to call the report disgusting. In fact, she posted a screenshot showing that Littal blocked her. From there, she claimed that she would sue him for the report.

"Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy," Larsa wrote. "I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo."

Littal noted in his report that Bronny had debunked the Larsa story although it's clear that many on the internet have already decided what they want to believe. Hopefully, Pippen and Bronny's statements will help douse the flames of what has been a bizarre rumor, to say the least.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row