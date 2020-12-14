Malik Beasley has been a trending topic for the last couple of weeks and it's been for all of the wrong reasons. It all started when he was spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen who is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend, Scottie Pippen. The two have a 20-year age gap and for many, seeing the two together was quite a jarring sight. Even Pippen's own son seemed to be shocked by it, as he noted on social media.

Since then, numerous bizarre messages sent by Beasley have surfaced online, and it's clear that he didn't have very much respect for his soon to be ex-wife, Montana Yao. Despite being married, Beasley could be seen publically flirting with Pippen, and he doesn't seem to be in any mood to stop. In the IG post below, Pippen asked "what makes you the happiest?" Beasley decided to reply to the post, saying "U â¤ï¸."

Fans immediately noticed him in the comments section and made sure to roast him for being so publically shameless. Despite the ridicule, it's clear Beasley doesn't care, because if he did, he wouldn't be posting these comments in 4K.

Regardless, it's a truly bizarre situation and we're sure this saga is just getting started.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Baes And Bikinis