If you've been watching the Malik Beasley, Larsa Pippen, and Montana Yao story unfold, you'll be pleased to know that there has been another development. Since reportedly filing for divorce from Beasley, Yao has taken to Instagram to share a lengthy statement, addressing everyone who has thoughtfully reached out to her since the cheating rumors initially sparked.

To make a long story short, photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands at an airport emerged a couple of weeks ago. It didn't take long for fans to realize that what they thought may have been a budding romance was actually a potential cheating scandal. From there, things really hit the fan. After seeing the photos for herself, Yao shared an Instagram story that read: "Wow… I don’t even know this man," she wrote. "The truth always comes out one way or another." Following that, Pippen took to her Instagram story as well, warning fans not to believe everything they read online. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," she wrote. "Even salt looks like sugar."

From there, even more rumors surfaced, suggesting that Yao had originally cheated on Beasley with an NFL player, and the two had already been separated for months — thus canceling the allegations that Beasley was cheating with Pippen. Days after this messy narrative took hold of the Internet, we learned that Yao had officially filed for divorce. According to an inside source via the New York Post, "Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," and she "never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

As things have seemingly quieted down, Yao shared a surprisingly optimistic statement via Instagram. "I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough I'm not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused," she wrote. "There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate."

Read the full statement below.

