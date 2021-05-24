Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has apologized to his estranged wife, Montana Yao, for the ongoing drama revolving around himself and Larsa Pippen. Yao filed for divorce from the 24-year-old NBA player in December.

"I wana say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months," he wrote in a new post on Instagram. "My head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me."



Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

Beasley and Yao were still legally married when he first began dating Pippen.

Beasley continued: "For the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai my family over thing..."

In February, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse with work release and home confinement option for drug possession and violent threat charges.

