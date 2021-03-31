The ruckus regarding Malik Beasley's romance with Larsa Pippen may have died down, but the legal battle with his estranged wife, Montana Yao, continues. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24, was captured on a date with Pippen, 46, last year and after the photo went viral, people began to speculate about their relationship. Yao came forward to say she was unaware that her husband was dating, but Pippen claimed Beasley and Yao had split and have been separated.

Beasley and Pippen put on a united front against the trolls and accusations of infidelity, and on Tuesday (March 30), new reports have surfaced regarding Beasley's divorce. According to Us Weekly, Beasley is contesting the paternity of the two-year-old son he shares with Yao. “[The] results of those tests are unknown as of the date of this Order,” the court documents reportedly state.

"Montana’s taking Makai to get one tomorrow [March 31],” Yao's rep told the outlet regarding the paternity test. “It’s comical for her that he has requested a paternity test because this entire time on social media he has claimed Makai to be his son and he knows it’s his son.” Unsubstantiated rumors have circulated that Yao may have cheated on Beasley with an NFL player.

Additionally, it's also reported that back in December 2020, Yao requested $8,000 per month in temporary spousal support, but yesterday (March 29), that was denied. She will, however, reportedly receive $6,500 per month in temporary child support.

