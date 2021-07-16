Mahalia Returns With "Whenever You're Ready"

It's only been a few months since Leicester, England singer Mahalia dropped "Jealous" with Rico Nasty, though thankfully Mahalia hasn't slowed her momentum. The UK singer returns just in time for the summer with "Whenever You're Ready," a self-love anthem that finds the singer wearing her confidence on her sleeve as she moves through a breakup. Mahalia slides gracefully over the bright and groovy production (sampled from the 90's hit "Get It On Tonight" by Montell Jordan), solidifying the track as a definite Summer jam.

"I’m so gassed to be releasing this song. I remember the first time hearing Montell Jordan's Get It On Tonight in Save The Last Dance when I was a kid. It’s been a song that has made me wanna dance ever since and sampling it in Whenever You're Ready is really special to me," Mahalia said about "Whenever You're Ready." She goes on to describe what the track means to her: "I was going through a breakup at the time and really wanted to capture this part of that process. It’s my new summer jam. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do!"

With the new song's 90's aesthetic and immediately groovy foundation, the track proves to be another highlight in Mahalia's discography.

Check out the song below and our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics:

That you ain’t nothing without me

I’m nothing without you

There’s too much history

Yeah, we got something good

But I’ma set you free

You won’t be gone for good

No, I’m not worried