Mahalia Ends Hiatus With Rico Nasty-Assisted "Jealous"

UK singer Mahalia is back with a hypnotic new track with some assistance from Rico Nasty. Mahalia ended her hiatus with the release of her new single, "Jealous" earlier today. The two artists connect over a guitar-based trap-influenced production where Rico's melodic side comes out in complementing Mahalia's sound.

"I made 'Jealous' on a sunny day at the end of Summer last year. I was sat in the studio with Cadenza and Miraa May getting some stuff off my chest from the past few weeks. 'Jealous' was born pretty fast after chatting. It was a weird time... I was dealing with friends being super unsupportive about decisions I was making and I was struggling with navigating that. I’m really proud and excited about what came out in this song and I hope people love it in the same way we did when we wrote it. Rico Nasty is a badass and one of my favourite artists so getting her to feature was a huge moment for me," she said of the record in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics

Thick in my thighs too, huh

Baby, you're so jealous of me

Topic Céline, drippin' in Louis

Patek on me, yeah-yeah

