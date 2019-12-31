There are people who are under the impression that no amount of bad press can truly hurt the career of a top-selling, top-earning, coveted artist, but those folks are highly mistaken. Even our favorite artists lose out on deals because of unfavorable rumors and gossip, and Mack Maine has had enough.



The president of Young Money Entertainment has been securing the bag for his artists while also putting out fires that may arise. He took to Twitter to issue a declaration to the public: "STOP running these bogus ass stories without all the facts for likes and views!" he stated. "Get the story right before you post bogus sh*t! It’s bad for business."

Mack Maine didn't specify what he was referring to, but recent reports have been running rampant about Lil Wayne's private plane being searched by federal agents. According to an article made by the Miami Herald, "a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun with a pearl grip," was found "according to law enforcement sources familiar with the plane search." The outlet added, "the weapon, they said, was found in the musician’s Coach bag along with drugs" citing that "MDMA in pill and crystal form as well as weed, cocaine and heroin" were located.

None of the information has been verified by Wayne's team, and soon after reports of a search surfaced, Wayne took to Twitter to write, "All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different 'Pack' in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!!"