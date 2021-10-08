Machine Gun Kelly has been in the news a lot lately. The rapper-turned-rocker was aggressively heckled by the crowd at Louder Than Life Festival, and reportedly had a heated exchange with Conor McGregor at the MTV VMAs. Luckily, today’s headlines give MGK something to celebrate.

Just over a month ago, the “Wild Boy” singer was accused of pushing a parking attendant who had wandered on the set of his co-collaborative film with Mod Sun and Megan Fox, Good Mourning with a U.

At the time of the reported incident, the alleged victim said that their were “no witnesses,” although sources told TMZ that plenty of people were on set and saw what really went down; Kelly apparently yelled at the parking attendant to get off the set, that’s it, that’s all.

Today, TMZ reports that the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has rejected the case seeing as there’s “no reasonable likelihood of conviction.” Essentially, they didn’t feel they had enough evidence against the singer, so the charges were thrown out.

Of course, there’s always a catch. Apparently, a lawsuit is still attached to the incident, in which the parking attendant (named John Martin Tilli) alleges that Machine Gun Kelly and his film crew became aggressive and surrounded him.

Tilli says that the actor pushed him from the front, and the rest of the gang pushed him from the back. The 49-year-old is suing for negligence, battery, assault, and elder abuse.

Sources told TMZ that MGK only yelled at Tilli because he wasn’t supposed to be on the film set, but he never became physically aggressive.

